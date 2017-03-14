Customers without power in parts of western Massachusetts

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents in Hampden and Springfield are without power Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Grid outage map, 81 customers in Hampden lost power just after noon. There is currently no estimated restoration time, but a crew has been assigned to the area.

Nearly 20,000 National Grid customers were without power at 1:00 p.m., most being in the the areas of central and eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

According to the Eversource outage map, 55 customers are without power in Springfield.

A blizzard warning is in effect in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 8:00 p.m., and until midnight in Berkshire County due to expected wind gusts of 30-40 mph.