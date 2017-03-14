Connecticut State Police warning drivers of travel ban fine

Only essential employees allowed on Connecticut state highways

Alex Ceneviva, WTNH.com Staff Published:
Image Courtesy: Connecticut Department of Transportation

(WTNH)– Tuesday’s major winter storm is causing a real mess on the roadways throughout New England. People are being told to stay home unless they have to be out.

22News’ sister station News 8 spoke with Connecticut State Trooper Kelly Grant, who had a message for drivers during this blizzard in the video above.

There is a travel ban for all state roads in Connecticut, so Grant says people are urged to stay off roads to avoid dangerous driving conditions and potential accidents. If you are driving and not an essential employee, it is a $92 fine.

