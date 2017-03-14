Company to pay $1.8M to settle claims of overbilling

The company discovered the problem and told the government about it

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
This May 14, 2013 file photo shows the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Massachusetts company has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle claims it overbilled the federal government.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. was accused of violating the False Claims Act on contracts with the National Institutes of Health.

The company holds contracts for services related to the development, maintenance and distribution of colonies of animals, and the provision of laboratory animals. It’s headquartered in Wilmington.

The Justice Department says the firm billed for labor and associated costs of employees at facilities in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kingston, New York, but these employees didn’t render the services claimed.

The company discovered the problem in a small subset of its contracts and told the government about it. It says it has cooperated to ensure proper repayment and resolution.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s