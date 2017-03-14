Cabbage soup & cabbage slaw

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a twist on a St. Patrick’s Day staple. Chef Bill Collins from chefbill.com showed us how to make a cabbage soup and cabbage mango slaw.

Cabbage Soup

chefbill.com

olive oil

1 ½ pounds stew beef (chuck is best), cut into small, bite-sized pieces

4 cups beef stock

1 28 oz tomato puree

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar (or more to taste)

1 head of green cabbage, chopped into small bite-sized pieces

2 carrots, peeled and finely diced

1 large onion, peeled and diced

salt and pepper

1. Heat a stock pot over a medium-high heat. When it’s hot, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and brown the beef on all sides. You may have to do this in 2 or 3 batches, as you don’t want the pan to be too crowded when browning the meat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

2. Return all of the beef to the pan, and add the stock, tomato puree, balsamic vinegar, and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, and gently simmer for 1 hour, or until the meat is cooked through.

3. Add the cabbage, carrot, and onion, and simmer for another 20-30 minutes, or until the vegetables are cooked through.

4. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, and sugar to taste.

Makes approximately 3 quarts (approximately 10-12 servings)

Slaw with Mango



chefbill.com

½ cup sugar

¼ cup white or cider vinegar

1 medium head green cabbage, shredded

2-3 large carrots, shredded or shredded

1 large onion, grated

1 mango, peeled and sliced

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1. In a saucepan, combine the sugar and vinegar. Place over a medium-high heat, and cook until the sugar dissolves, approximately 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

2. Combine the cabbage, carrots, and onion in a large bowl.

3. Pour the sugar mixture over the cabbage mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Add the mango, and chill for at least 30 minutes (or overnight, which is better), and season to taste with additional vinegar, salt and pepper, as needed.

Makes 10+ servings