Busy Boston at a standstill due to Nor’Easter

BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston Common is normally a bustling place, filled with office workers taking a break, tourists taking in the scenery, and people exercising and walking their dogs. It was a very different scene on Tuesday.

As a major Nor’Easter has moved into Massachusetts, people in New England’s largest city were largely staying home from work, and staying inside.

On the Common, visitors were few and far between, save for a few dedicated runners, and people taking their pets out.

Boston is expected to get about a foot of snow from Tuesday’s storm, less than what we are forecasted to see here in western Massachusetts.

22News State House reporters Tiffany Chan and Elisha Machado are taking a look at conditions in Boston, and will show you how much the city slowed down tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

