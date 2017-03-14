Busy Boston at a standstill due to Nor’Easter

Tiffany Chan and Elisa Mchado, 22News State House Correspondents Published: Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston Common is normally a bustling place, filled with office workers taking a break, tourists taking in the scenery, and people exercising and walking their dogs. It was a very different scene on Tuesday.

As a major Nor’Easter has moved into Massachusetts, people in New England’s largest city were largely staying home from work, and staying inside.

On the Common, visitors were few and far between, save for a few dedicated runners, and people taking their pets out.

Boston is expected to get about a foot of snow from Tuesday’s storm, less than what we are forecasted to see here in western Massachusetts.

22News State House reporters Tiffany Chan and Elisha Machado are taking a look at conditions in Boston, and will show you how much the city slowed down tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

More Information:
Local Forecast Severe WX Text Alerts
Temperatures Severe WX Email Alerts
Weather News WWLP 22News WX App
Interactive Radar Live Area Webcams
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar
Live Radar
Live Radar
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
National
National
Northeast
Northeast
Midwest
Midwest
Northwest
Northwest
Southeast
Southeast
Southwest
Southwest

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s