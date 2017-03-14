Boston residents, tourists brace for March Nor’easter

BOSTON (WWLP) – Many Massachusetts residents hunkered down as a monster Nor’easter ripped through the western part of the state and moved east. Except for the wind, the Boston Common was quiet on Tuesday, but some people did venture outdoors to get a glimpse of the city blanketed in snow.

Boston resident Collin Waldoch took advantage of the “Snow Day” by going for a run in just a hoodie and shorts. He told 22News the heavy snow and strong winds made for some tough conditions.

“Well, I think my first reaction is there’s no visibility. You can’t see any of the buildings that are a block away, so I think it’s kind of wild that the visibility has gone so quickly. It’s probably because of the wind,” said Waldoch.

Governor Charlie Baker said the winter storm could dump up to one-foot of snow in Boston. Parts of Western Massachusetts – up to two feet.

While many residents are already counting the days until spring, 22News found one man visiting Boston from Australia who could not get enough of the severe weather conditions.

Daniel Smolich said, “Yeah, I was hoping for a massive blizzard. This is what I came here for!”

Governor Charlie Baker is urging drivers to stay off the roads Tuesday night so highway crews can clean up all the snow in time for the morning commute.