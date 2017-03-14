9 vehicles including 3 semis involved in I-95 crash

Alex Ceneviva, WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A driver was seriously injured after a nine vehicle accident involving three tractor trailers on I-95 in Fairfield.

The fire department says at 1:16 a.m., crews responded to a nine vehicle accident on I-95, in the area of Exit 19 Northbound, involving three tractor trailers. When they arrived on scene, they found that a driver was trapped under the box trailer.

Officials say it took seventeen firefighters for “this labor extensive operation.”  Firefighters had to use pneumatic struts and air bags to lift the box trailer, while compressing the suspension of the pinned car. A grip hoist also had to be used to remove the car from under the box trailer.

2017 03 14 fairfield i95 crash 1 Driver seriously injured in 9 vehicle crash on I 95 in Fairfield
First responders on the scene of a multi-car crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfield Tuesday morning (Photo: Fairfield Fire Department)

After that, the driver was extricated using hydraulic cutting and spreading tools. The unidentified driver was then taken by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

Teresa Dufour

@teresadu4

Nine vehicles including three tractor-trailers involved in 95 north crash, very serious injuries

4:36 AM – 14 Mar 2017

A second driver from a different tractor trailer was also taken to the hospital for treatment and an evaluation.

2017 03 14 fairfield i95 crash 3 Driver seriously injured in 9 vehicle crash on I 95 in Fairfield
(Photo: Fairfield Fire Department)

The highway was closed on the northbound side for about an hour. State police and DOT crews remained on scene for the investigation and restoration.

It is unknown if the cause of the crash was weather related.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s