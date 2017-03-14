1 killed in crash between train and Longmeadow DPW truck

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow Department of Public Works employee has died after the truck he was driving collided with an Amtrak train around 4pm on Thursday.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News the DPW employee was clearing the road leading up to the tracks when the crash occurred.

Crane also told 22News that the train tracks where the accident occurred on Birnie Road off of Pondside did not have signal lights or crossing sticks.

Amtrak spokesperson Christina Leeds confirmed for 22News that one of their plow trains struck a vehicle about five miles from the Springfield train station. Leeds said that there were no injuries to their crew, and that passengers were not being carried on the train.

Massachusetts State Trooper Matthew Guarino told 22News that they were contacted about the accident at 4:25 P.M. and they conducted a collision analysis at the crash site, and also sent a detective over to investigate.

The town has yet to release the name of the victim. Stay with 22News for updates as more information is released.

