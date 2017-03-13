“Yes on 4” Committee held marijuana hearing

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters approved recreational marijuana for adults in November, but the state has delayed implementing the law.

The group behind the marijuana ballot question is worried that state lawmakers have too much control in writing pot regulations.

The “Yes on 4” coalition is calling on lawmakers to fund the Cannabis Control Commission, an agency that was created to write pot regulations under the ballot law passed by voters in November.

That power currently rests in the Sate’s Committee on Marijuana Policy that is tasked to review and change the law.

Marijuana advocates want the state to focus on issues that weren’t addressed by Ballot Question 4, such as the use of taxes collected through pot sales.

“Let the body that was put in place by the voters actually have the first crack at writing the regulations and then upon their recommendation have the legislature take up whatever legislative action is required,” said Jim Borghesani of the “Yes on 4” Campaign.

The Committee on Marijuana Policy will hold their first public hearing next Monday at the State House.