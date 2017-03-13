Woman suing current, former UMass Basketball staff members for intimidation

AMHERST, Mass. (AP/WWLP) – A woman is reportedly suing current and former UMass Basketball staff members for allegedly intimidating her into not releasing information that could hurt the team.

Ayanna Hickman is accusing staff members of using Intimidation to keep her quiet.

The lawsuit she filed describes an incident that occurred back in 2013. She names at least three staff members from the UMass Basketball team including Assistant Coach Lou Roe.

According to the Associated Press, Roe and two other staff members forced Hickman to stay in a room to try and intimidate her into staying quiet about information that could potentially damage the team.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed in December, at U.S. District Court in Springfield. In it, Hickman claims that Roe told her about team members using banned substances, and about staff members involved in domestic violence. She also claims a staff member admitted to quashing potential criminal complaints against team members

Our media partners at the Hampshire Gazette are reporting that the lawsuit, also accuses Kellogg of encouraging other staff members to cover up the incident with Hickman.

UMass fired Kellogg as their head basketball coach last week, following nine seasons with the team.

The Associated Press said the university is aware of the allegations, but refused to comment.

