West Springfield detectives found 400+ bags of heroin, meth in man’s apartment

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested over the weekend following a two-day undercover investigation by West Springfield narcotics detectives and members of the Western Massachusetts FBI Gang Task Force.

According to West Springfield police, detectives found $5,476 in cash, more than 400 bags of heroin stamped “Horse Power,” three grams of crystallized methamphetamine, and three grams of marijuana during a search of Johnny Moctezuma’s apartment on Ames Avenue.

Moctezuma is being charged with:

Distribution of a class A substance

Possession of a class A substance

Possession to Distribute a class A substance

Possession of a class B substance