Tuesday’s storm already impacting flights across Northeast

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s snowstorm is already affecting hundreds of flights in the Northeast, including at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

A Bradley spokesperson told 22News they’re still working to get a complete list of flight cancellations for Tuesday and Wednesday.

If your flight is cancelled, most major airlines are waiving change and cancellation fees. That includes JetBlue, United Airways, Southwest, Delta, and American Airlines.

Passengers will be able to reschedule their flights, and in some cases, get refunds.

Here’s a look at each airline’s cancellation policies:

