Tuesday storm won’t stop Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – During its 65-year history, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade has never been cancelled. Parade Committee Chairman Michael Moriarty told 22News that the parade will go on, despite Tuesday’s expected snowstorm.

“This parade has never been cancelled, and if I have anything to say about it, it never will be,” Moriarty said.

The Holyoke Department of Public Works has a proven track record of clearing the parade route for marchers and onlookers, right up until the day of the parade.

“We’re ready to do it again, and looking at the long-range forecast and more weather on Saturday and Sunday. We will be working right up until the last minute,” Holyoke DPW Director Mike McManus said.

Moriarty feels confident that the Holyoke DPW will display the same skill and dedication to make certain the parade will step-off on Sunday the way it has during the previous 65 years.

“Our city is well-prepared. They’re experts at this after all these years. It’s not our first threatened snowstorm,” Moriarty said.

The DPW equipment is ready to roll. The men and women of the Holyoke DPW crews are determined to remove all of the snow and ice from along the Sunday parade route.