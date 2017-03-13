Time to fly

NBC's Chris Clackum Published: Updated:
Will Norwegian Air's $65 one-way flights to Europe force other airlines to drop their international fares?

(NBC News) Are more bargains on the horizon now that Norwegian Air is offering one-way flights from the United States to Europe for $65?

“The Points Guy” Brian Kelly expects it to bode for well for consumers.

“The big airlines can’t reduce their fares to match the low cost structure to what norwegian offers, but what we have seen them do, is really take away all the frills from their product,” he explains.

That can reduce ticket prices.

While others agree the legacy airlines might be forced to lower airfares, they also quickly point out the reductions in service that come with discount airlines.

“They’re the equivalent of the low cost carriers in the US, so they’re going to be flying into those smaller airports on smaller aircraft,” explains Orbitz.com Senior Editor Jeannine Tornatore.

Norwegian Air will use 737s flying from small airports in New York and Rhode Island, landing in Scotland and Ireland, and the return flight will most definitely exceed $65.

Still, if a trip to Europe has been on your bucket list, this just might be the year to make it happen.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2mQvBYz

