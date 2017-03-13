The Hotel Northampton plans to stay open during Tuesday’s storm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hardly any businesses will remain open tomorrow in downtown Northampton, but one that guarantees to be is The Hotel Northampton. 22News found out how the hotel is adjusting their accommodations for guests during Tuesday’s storm.

Brian White, the director of hotel food and beverage said, they haven’t had any cancellations so far, but they do have enough rooms still available if people need to walk in and make a reservation.

White says several guests have had to move their reservations to arrive Wednesday, since their flights Tuesday are cancelled. One event that was scheduled Tuesday has also been moved to Wednesday.

Cheryl Mermann, from Charlotte, North Carolina said she’s prepared to move through the snow during her business trip. “I’m here safe and sound in the hotel now. I think it’ll be great to see it. I’m sure it’ll be beautiful, but I know the most important thing is to stay safe. I feel like everyone is going to help me through that, being a Carolina girl.”

The hotel’s restaurant will be open Tuesday for breakfast, lunch, and dinner if anyone needs a meal. Any guests are asked to give courtesy calls if they’ve been delayed because of the snow.

White says, if you need to escape the cold, you’re welcome to sit inside the lobby and get warm by the fireplace.