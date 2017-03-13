The Gray House held its 26th annual Spaghetti Supper

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House in Springfield held its 26th annual Spaghetti Supper fundraiser Monday night.

The Gray House is a private non-profit that provides food, clothing, and educational services.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the people served by The Gray House.

Parents brought their kids so they could see the importance of this organization.

“You always get a good feeling to help support local charities and local organizations, and its always nice to bring the kids out as well so they can see the benefit of supporting organizations like this,” said Elias Acunn of Springfield.

The event featured a performance by the children who participate in the Kids’ Club after school program.

The Gray House honored its food pantry volunteers at the event.