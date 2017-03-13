Springfield police searching for suspect in 4 armed robberies

Man also wanted in Florida

By Published:
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for a man who they say robbed four different businesses in the city over the weekend using a handgun or knife.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said 42-year-old Anthony J. Magri is the suspect in the robberies of Walgreens at 707 State Street, Aldi’s at 1284 Boston Road, Dunkin Donuts at 1218 State Street, and Circle K at 1112 Bay Street.

Springfield police detectives recovered Magri’s car at a hotel on Boston Road, where he was believed to have been staying.

Delaney said Magri is also wanted in Florida for armed robbery.

Springfield police believe Magri is still in western Massachusetts.If you see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts you’re asked to call 911 or the Springfield Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

