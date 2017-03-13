Springfield “most wanted” suspect arrested, thanks to 22News viewer tip

42-year-old Anthony Magri was found hiding in a bedroom closet on Dunmoreland Street

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man described as one of Springfield’s most-wanted suspects was arrested Monday night, thanks to a 22News viewer’s tip, Springfield Police said.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News, “They found him hiding in a bedroom closet in an apartment on Dunmoreland Street Monday night.”

Lt. Rolland said 42-year-old Anthony Magri was identified and located because of input from a citizen who saw the notification on 22News and WWLP.com.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that Magri used a handgun or knife in four armed robberies this past weekend, and that Magri is also wanted in Florida on similar charges.

