Springfield “most wanted” suspect arrested, thanks to 22News viewer tip

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man described as one of Springfield’s most-wanted suspects was arrested Monday night, thanks to a 22News viewer’s tip, Springfield Police said.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News, “They found him hiding in a bedroom closet in an apartment on Dunmoreland Street Monday night.”

Lt. Rolland said 42-year-old Anthony Magri was identified and located because of input from a citizen who saw the notification on 22News and WWLP.com.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that Magri used a handgun or knife in four armed robberies this past weekend, and that Magri is also wanted in Florida on similar charges.