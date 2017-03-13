Snowstorms tough on Greenfield businesses

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A massive snowstorm is expected to hit western Massachusetts Tuesday.

Many of us could see a foot or more of snow.

“Winter is not over yet, tomorrow I’ll just stay in,” said Janey Smiley of Greenfield.

“It’s just New England. Anything is possible with how the weather is around here I’ve been here my whole life,” said Jordan Diaz of Greenfield. “It’s not a shock.”

Overall, Western Massachusetts hasn’t had too many snowstorms this winter, but Tuesday is expected to be the biggest one yet, and that’s sure to affect businesses, including those in Greenfield.

“It wouldn’t be worth coming in because who would be out walking around wanting to visit my store?” said George Price, Owner of Baseball Treasures in Greenfield. “If they want to buy something, they will find another day, better time, better weather for them come in.”

It’s different for diners and restaurants who can’t make up the business that’s lost. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the morning, through the afternoon.

“A lot of people won’t go out tomorrow because of the warnings and how bad it might be,” said Phil Courtemanche of Brad’s Place in Greenfield. “We are a type of business that needs to be open and need to be there for the people, but we will see what happens tomorrow.”

Cortemanche told 22News their restaurant closed during the last big snowstorm February 9th, after the town initiated a parking ban.