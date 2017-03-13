Snow storm fire safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With at least seven house fires in Springfield this weekend, residents are being reminded of steps to stay safe during Tuesday’s storm.

“Even the fire trucks are going to have to drive carefully. Obviously there’s going to be more of a wait when it comes to them responding,” said Justin Roy-Larouco of Springfield

A series of fires in Springfield over the weekend kept firefighters busy through the night. First responders said Monday they see an increase in medical calls during storms, and with more than a foot of snow predicted Tuesday, they’re asking for the public’s help to keep people safe.

Springfield fire commissioner Joseph Conant said “The time it takes us if we have to pull up to your house and it’s on fire, and we have to find the hydrant and dig it out, it could be a life saving measure”.

The fire department is also warning residents of Carbon Monoxide risks that come with storms. Snow can block the exhaust from Appliances that vent to the outside. That can create a backup of carbon monoxide.

Residents are also being warned to keep generators outside of your home and at least fifty feet away. You should also keep heaters away from blankets and curtains, or anything that could catch fire.