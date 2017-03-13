Season Finale dates for May

By Published:

(CW) – There will be 7 season finale episodes airing this May on The CW Springfield.

The finale episode dates are as followed:

  • DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, April 4 at 8pm
  • RIVERDALE – Thursday, May 11 at 9pm
  • SUPERGIRL – Monday, May 22 at 8pm
  • JANE THE VIRGIN – Monday, May 22 at 9pm
  • THE FLASH – Tuesday, May 23 at 8pm
  • ARROW – Wednesday, May 24 at 8pm
  • THE 100 – Wednesday, May 24 at 9pm
  • SUPERNATURAL (back-to-back new episodes) – Thursday, May 18 from 8-10pm

REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE will be announced at a later date, as the shows have just begun recently.

 

