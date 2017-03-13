Season Finale dates for May

(CW) – There will be 7 season finale episodes airing this May on The CW Springfield.

The finale episode dates are as followed:

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, April 4 at 8pm

– Tuesday, April 4 at 8pm RIVERDALE – Thursday, May 11 at 9pm

– Thursday, May 11 at 9pm SUPERGIRL – Monday, May 22 at 8pm

– Monday, May 22 at 8pm JANE THE VIRGIN – Monday, May 22 at 9pm

– Monday, May 22 at 9pm THE FLASH – Tuesday, May 23 at 8pm

– Tuesday, May 23 at 8pm ARROW – Wednesday, May 24 at 8pm

– Wednesday, May 24 at 8pm THE 100 – Wednesday, May 24 at 9pm

– Wednesday, May 24 at 9pm SUPERNATURAL (back-to-back new episodes) – Thursday, May 18 from 8-10pm

REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE will be announced at a later date, as the shows have just begun recently.