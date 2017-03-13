Season Finale dates for May

(CW) – There will be 7 season finale episodes airing this May on The CW Springfield.
The finale episode dates are as followed:
- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, April 4 at 8pm
- RIVERDALE – Thursday, May 11 at 9pm
- SUPERGIRL – Monday, May 22 at 8pm
- JANE THE VIRGIN – Monday, May 22 at 9pm
- THE FLASH – Tuesday, May 23 at 8pm
- ARROW – Wednesday, May 24 at 8pm
- THE 100 – Wednesday, May 24 at 9pm
- SUPERNATURAL (back-to-back new episodes) – Thursday, May 18 from 8-10pm
REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE will be announced at a later date, as the shows have just begun recently.