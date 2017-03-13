Road improvements in Southwick delayed due to snow storm

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s expected snowstorm has forced a one week delay in the start of major road improvements in Southwick.

It’ll be next Monday before Balthazar contractors of Ludlow begins it’s $3.7 million Southwick project. They’ll be improving several key intersections along Feeding Hills road, route 57.

Southwick Department of Public Works director, Randy Brown, told 22News what the improvements will accomplish. “Anyone who’s ever traveled down Feeding Hills road knows the slowdowns especially in front of the school. This project will eliminate a lot of the waiting that traffic has to take.”

DPW director Randy Brown regrets there will be some delays during the intersection improvement program that’s expected to be completed by October.