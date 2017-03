SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority will not be operating bus service on Tuesday, due to the major winter storm headed into western Massachusetts.

Mary MacInnes, Administrator of the PVTA, told 22News that passengers should also be aware of possible detours on routes Wednesday. Riders are encouraged to visit PVTA.com for the latest information on service issues.

Peter Pan Bus Lines also plans to shut down inter-city bus service beginning after midnight Tuesday.