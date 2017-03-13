Preparing for Tuesday’s snowstorm, power outages

Heavy snow expected Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy snow and strong winds are expected to start in western Massachusetts early Tuesday morning.

The storm could impact both your morning and evening commute, so you may want to plan ahead.

March winter storm to bring heavy snow, gusty winds Tuesday

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties starting at 5:00 a.m Tuesday. Wind gusts during the storm could reach up to 45 miles per hour in some areas.

National Grid has put out some reminders of what to do during a power outage.

If you have a generator, make sure it’s outside when you turn it on, since the exhaust fumes can cause carbon monoxide to build up inside enclosed spaces like your home or garage.

National Grid is also recommending you keep an eye on gas meters or vents since ice and snow can damage them and potentially lead to a gas leak. To do so, check your gas meter periodically to make sure it isn’t covered with snow. If you suspect there could be a gas leak, you are advised to leave the house immediately and call their 24-hour emergency number at 1-800-233-5325.

