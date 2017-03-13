Peter Pan planning on cancelling bus service Tuesday

Buses may be back up and running for Wednesday morning

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many services are preparing now for the expected snowfall Tuesday.

Safety is a priority for riders and drivers at Peter Pan Bus Lines, so service will be down on Tuesday. However, when those services will be back up and running is not certain. It all depends on the intensity of the snow, and how long the storm lasts.

“As of tomorrow morning, 12:30 A.M., we’re pretty much going to shut down service. We hope to start up the following Wednesday morning at 1:00 A.M. with full service,” said Christopher Crean, Peter Pan’s Vice President of Safety and Security.

To stay on top of when the bus line will be up and running, visit peterpanbus.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s