Pet Corner: Woody

Name: Woody

Breed: Boston Terrier/beagle mix

Age: 5 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Background

Woody is a 5 year old dog that likes belly rubs, rides in the car and squeak toys. He loves to play ball and run around as well. Woody takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, and we don’t know his history with cats, but we can check that if you have a kitty in your home. Woody is best suited to a home with older children or teenagers, as there was a younger child in his last home and he was not comfortable being around little kids. He’s a good walking buddy who would be an ideal first pet for someone! Come meet Woody at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to view Woody’s full profile.

Dakin Fosters Needed!

Dakin Humane Society needs foster care volunteers, especially as spring and summer are coming! Our animal population will increase significantly, and many pets (cats, dogs and small animals) will need to spend some time with foster caregivers to become well enough to get on the road to adoption! You can choose how much of a commitment you want to give! There is a mandatory orientation session on Monday, May 1 at 6pm at our Springfield location (171 Union Street) and online pre-registration is required. Join us and register here.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.