Parking bans in effect across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a look at parking bans that are in effect around our area:

Belchertown : Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M. until April 1. Also, no parking that interferes with snow removal operations during or after a snow storm.

: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M. until April 1. Also, no parking that interferes with snow removal operations during or after a snow storm. Holland : Winter parking restriction in effect through March 31. No on-street parking allowed.

: Winter parking restriction in effect through March 31. No on-street parking allowed. Holyoke : Winter parking ban in effect from Monday, March 13 at 6:00 P.M. until Wednesday, March 15. No parking on the ODD side of any street unless otherwise posted.

: Winter parking ban in effect from Monday, March 13 at 6:00 P.M. until Wednesday, March 15. No parking on the ODD side of any street unless otherwise posted. Ludlow : No on-street parking from 7:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 14 through 7:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 15.

: No on-street parking from 7:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 14 through 7:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 15. Monson : Parking ban in effect from 12:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 14 until further notice. No on-street parking EXCEPT on Main Street between Hampden Avenue and Washington Street between the hours of 6:00 A.M. and 1:00 A.M.

: Parking ban in effect from 12:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 14 until further notice. No on-street parking EXCEPT on Main Street between Hampden Avenue and Washington Street between the hours of 6:00 A.M. and 1:00 A.M. Orange : Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between the hours of 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M.

: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between the hours of 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M. South Hadley: Winter parking ban in effect from 8:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 14 through 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 16. Park on the EVEN side of the street on even-numbered days and on the ODD side of the street on odd-numbered days. No on-street parking at all on Bridge St., Lamb St., Bardwell St., Main St., and Lower North Main St.