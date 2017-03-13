Northeast braces for late snow

(NBC News) As flakes fall across the Midwestern United States, flights are being cancelled, and both roads and schools are beginning to close in the Northeast.

The late winter storm is supposed to gain strength as it barrels towards the East Coast.

“This should be a very serious blizzard, one everyone should take seriously,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

More than 19 million people are in the storm’s path, set to bring anywhere from 12 to 24 inches of snow and 50 mile-per-hour winds to states from New York through Maine.

