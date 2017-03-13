March winter storm to bring heavy snow, gusty winds Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Severe Weather Alert Day ahead of what could be the biggest winter storm of the season Tuesday, in order to give you time to prepare.

A Severe Weather Alert Day is the highest of our two-tiered Weather Alert Day System.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 5:00 a.m. Tuesday to 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, and for Berkshire County from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here’s what to expect:

Timing

Snow begins 6:00 a.m.- 8:00 a.m. from southwest to northeast

Heaviest snow: 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m., 1-4” per hour snowfall rate

Snow showers Tuesday evening

Snow Ends: 10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Lingering flurries or a snow shower into Wednesday

Precipitation Type

All Snow

Snow will mostly be light/fluffy variety

Slightly stickier snow possible during the afternoon

Accumulation

12-18” across all of Western Massachusetts

Isolated amounts over 20” possible where some heavier snow bands setup

Impacts

Morning and evening commute will be significantly impacted

A Winter Storm Warning is issued when an average snowfall of 6 inches or more is expected within a 12 hour period, or for 8 inches or more in a 24 hour period. Travel will be slow at best

on well treated surfaces, and quite difficult on untreated surfaces. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.