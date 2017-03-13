March winter storm to bring heavy snow, gusty winds Tuesday

The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Severe Weather Alert Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Severe Weather Alert Day ahead of what could be the biggest winter storm of the season Tuesday, in order to give you time to prepare.

A Severe Weather Alert Day is the highest of our two-tiered Weather Alert Day System.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 5:00 a.m. Tuesday to 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, and for Berkshire County from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here’s what to expect:

Timing

  • Snow begins 6:00 a.m.- 8:00 a.m. from southwest to northeast
  • Heaviest snow: 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m., 1-4” per hour snowfall rate
  • Snow showers Tuesday evening
  • Snow Ends: 10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
  • Lingering flurries or a snow shower into Wednesday

Precipitation Type

  • All Snow
  • Snow will mostly be light/fluffy variety
  • Slightly stickier snow possible during the afternoon

Accumulation

  • 12-18” across all of Western Massachusetts
  • Isolated amounts over 20” possible where some heavier snow bands setup

Click here to view our latest snowfall forecast

Impacts

  • Morning and evening commute will be significantly impacted

Closings and Delays

A Winter Storm Warning is issued when an average snowfall of 6 inches or more is expected within a 12 hour period, or for 8 inches or more in a 24 hour period. Travel will be slow at best
on well treated surfaces, and quite difficult on untreated surfaces. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

