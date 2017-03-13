Local residents stock up on groceries in preparation for Tuesday’s snow

WEST SPINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow headed for Western Massachusetts had people heading to the grocery stores Monday night.

Carts were filled with lots of bread and milk, and long lines started forming as people started to get off of work around 5 o’clock.

One woman told 22News there was only one parking spot when she got to the store. Others said they were already planning on working from home Tuesday, and planning meals to make while snowed in.

Judy Mae Osborne, of West Springfield said, “I have to have my milk, and like I said I want to make some pudding to have a little comfort food to stay in and have a little snow day.”

The Big Y in West Springfield said they will still be open during Tuesday’s storm for customers needing emergency supplies.