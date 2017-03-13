Hometown Hero made 90-mile march for veterans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last fall, retired Chicopee Army veteran James Chartier attracted statewide attention on behalf of homeless veterans severely in need of care. He made a historic 90-mile march from Chicopee to the State House to bring attention to the cause, and now, the Western Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross is now saluting him as a Hometown Hero.

“To try and get the homeless veterans off the streets, they need more care, the troops suffering from PTSD, they need quicker and faster medical attention. We’re losing 22 soldiers a day to suicide,” Chartier said.

He told 22News that the death of his Army veteran father last summer helped convince him to go through with his dramatic show of support for veterans in need. What he observed along the 90-mile road to Boston was painfully eye-opening.

“Seeing they’re homeless, panhandling on the corners, they shouldn’t have to do that. Living in tents, under bridges, they shouldn’t have to do that. Living on cots, they shouldn’t have to do that,” Chartier said.

His kid brother, Matt Chartier, is so proud of James’ commitment, that Matt nominated James as a Hometown Hero.

“To see him put himself out there, and to walk 90 miles in all kinds of weather, I thought it deserved to be recognized,” Matt Chartier said. “I’m very proud of my brother for what he’s done. It’s actually been a bonding experience between the two of us.”

James carried two flags during his two-day march: the Stars and Stripes, and the flag of Honor and Remember.

James Chartier now prepares for his second 90-mile challenge this fall. He is proud to be recognized as a Hometown Hero for helping call attention to veterans’ needs.

“It’s an honor, but it’s not about me, it’s about the veterans. They need the help, I’m just a messenger,” he said.

James Chartier will accept his award from the Western Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross during the Hometown Heroes Breakfast on March 19.