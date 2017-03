CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – When you think of tacos, you might not think healthy, but these fish tacos might change your mind! Dan Whalen, Blogger from thefoodinmybeard.com, showed us how to make tacos with Regal Springs Tilapia. Go to regalsprings.com for more information.

Promotional Consideration Provided by: Regal Springs Tilapia