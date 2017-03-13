Hampshire county prepares for Tuesday’s snow storm

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses and residents across Hampshire county are preparing for tomorrow’s storm, based on what they experienced during the last one.

It was just one month ago western Massachusetts was stuck in white-out conditions. The February 9th snow storm was also the day Rocky’s Ace Hardware in South Hadley sold its last bag of rock salt. Since then, employee Dawn Bartolucci told 22News the store hasn’t ordered any more. “I don’t think anybody really anticipated that we were actually going to get it,” says Bartolucci, “because the day before yesterday, it was going to be rain.”

The pallets at Rocky’s once filled with rock salt have been replaced by fertilizer. The store only has 5 tubs of roof melt left, along with 100 shovels and about 40 roof rakes.

Over in Easthampton, the FL Roberts gas station was busy with customers filling their gas tanks. Fess Jones was checking his tires Monday morning, preparing to drive in Tuesday’s storm if the PVTA cancels bus services again. “I’m inflating my tires to the proper pressure so that I can cut through the snow tomorrow,” says Jones, “going over to Cooley Dickinson, bringing my daughter to work.”

Plow drivers, like Andy Kuon, are preparing for early morning shifts, and ask residents to be patient while the snow’s being cleared. Kuon told 22News, “I would say just stay inside and stay home. When you’re out and about, you’re basically in anybody’s way who’s doing snow removal, like the city.”

