Gov. Baker is advising residents to stay off the roads Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is asking people to stay off the roads across the state.

Baker announced Monday night that state offices will be closed Tuesday for non-emergency, executive branch employees.

He urged the public to stay off the roads, avoid unnecessary travel, and to work from home if possible.

22News was at the State House in Boston Monday, as Governor Charlie Baker told reporters, this won’t be your typical winter event.

“The storm is going to start and when it starts it’s going to snow hard and it’s going to snow quickly, and it’s going to create very treacherous circumstances and conditions in many parts of Massachusetts,” said Baker.

Snow preparations are underway to make sure state roads are treated for the morning commute.

MassDOT will have 4,000 pieces of equipment treating and clearing state roads.