Former UMass star Lou Roe, Derek Kellogg named in federal lawsuit

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Former UMass star Lou Roe is getting sued for allegedly trapping his then girlfriend in a basketball office so she wouldn’t talk about potential criminal incidents involving staff and team members.

Ayanna Rishi Hickman is suing Roe and other current and former basketball staff members in Federal Court.

Hickman is seeking $75,000 in a civil lawsuit because she says that Roe, Shyrone Chatman and Richard Hogans refused to let her leave a basketball office in 2013. She believes her civil rights were violated. Roe is the Assistant Director of Basketball Operations. Chatman is an associate head basketball coach. Hogans was the strength coach at UMass at the time of the incident.

Hickman and Roe were in a relationship and she was pregnant with his baby, according to the lawsuit.

Hickman claims that during their relationship Roe told her “private information” about players using banned substances, domestic violence by certain staff members and covering up potential criminal complaints against players. The lawsuit alleges Roe and Chatman called Hickman into an office at the Mullins Center in December 2013. Hickman says Roe then became angry and Chatman blocked the door, not allowing her to leave the room. Roe was accusing Hickman of talking about that “private information” to other people. He allegedly told her to keep her mouth shut because “the business of the team didn’t need to be out on the street.”

Roe has been on administrative leave since around the time this lawsuit was filed in December.

Derek Kellogg was fired on Thursday. Hickman claims Kellogg’s role in this incident was to cover it up after it happened. She accuses him of calling a staff meeting and told them nothing would be permitted to get out.

Hickman claims Hogan’s role was to block the door from outside the room.

We contacted Hickman’s attorney, Harry Miles, who had no comment at this time.

We’ve also contacted the attorney for Roe, and have yet to hear back.