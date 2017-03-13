For 2nd time, Springfield firefighters putting out fire on Worcester St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in less than 24 hours, firefighters are working to put out a fire at the same home on Worcester Street in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.

Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant told 22News that firefighters had worked to put out a fire at 1186 Worcester Street overnight. That same building is on fire again, with flames coming through the roof of the building.

Conant said that fire investigators had made sure that the first fire had been extinguished before they left.

Dennis Leger, executive aide to Conant, had told 22News that fire was caused by an electrical problem in the ceiling above a second-floor bedroom. Two residents were forced from the home as the result of that fire.

Conant said that at this point, it is not clear what caused this second fire, though it is believed to have started in the attic.

22News is at the site of the fire and will bring you more information as it becomes available.