Florida sheriff’s office: Kidnapped mother of 5 found alive

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Valrico mother of five who was kidnapped was found alive on Monday. Her husband, who deputies say kidnapped her, is in the hospital with what appears to be a self-inflicted wound, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Alisa Summers was kidnapped by her estranged husband, Trevor Summers, sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office provided new details about the kidnapping on Monday afternoon, after Summers was found.

Before the kidnapping, deputies say Trevor spoke to the couple’s 14-year-old daughter, and asked her to leave a window open at Alisa’s house so he could get in and talk to the woman.

After Trevor got in the house, deputies say he had the 14 year-old take some of the couple’s children and drive them somewhere to wait, and then later had her pick up the rest of the kids and drove them to his house in Riverview.

After the kids left, investigators say Trevor got Alisa to leave the house with him. The sheriff’s office later took a call from a witness at a Walgreens who saw Alisa screaming with her hands tied behind her back, being forced into her car before it drove away.

That’s when deputies launched their investigation.

Then, they got a call on Monday morning from a citizen who saw Alisa’s car parked in a garage about a mile away from the Walgreens.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found both Alisa and Trevor in the car. The sheriff’s office says Trevor resisted getting out of the car. Alisa was able to get out.

Trevor was taken to the hospital for what deputies say is a self-inflicted knife wound to his throat. The injury is not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say she has a knife wound on her wrist that could need stitches.

The couple has domestic injunctions against each other, according to investigators. Trevor Summers also has a history of legal issues, and was expected in Pennsylvania this week to face sentencing for wire fraud and conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office says it is interviewing Alisa about what happened, and could have more information later Monday afternoon.