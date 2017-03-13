Firefighters put out electrical fire in Springfield home overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people had to find somewhere else to stay overnight after a house fire in Indian Orchard.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters were called to a home at 1186 Worcester Street for a fire in the second floor bedroom.

He said firefighters were able to put it out quickly and that it was caused by an electrical problem in the ceiling above the bedroom.

The American Red Cross helped the two people that lived in the home find another place to stay.