Eversource prepares for possible snow related power line damage

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fleet of Eversource trucks will move into position Tuesday morning, ready to repair any power lines damaged by the snowstorm. 22News caught up with the Eversource digger/derrick trucks designed to replace downed or damaged utility poles.

Montgomery resident Tom Albano has been doing this work for more than 30 years, helping people who lose power during a storm. “It can be a few hours to 8-10-12 hours, we had some issues in Ludlow on Saturday a lot of damage.”

Eversource has 30 of these digger/derrick trucks. They’re equipped to remove damaged poles, dig a hole in the ground and install a replacement pole.