Easthampton’s Department of Public Works prepares for snow fall

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s Department of Public Works is preparing to have all hands on deck for Tuesday’s storm. 22News spoke with the DPW director about what the city is doing now before the first flakes start to fall.

DPW director Joe Pipzcynski told me the city’s streets have already been pretreated, and they will begin plowing as soon as the snow starts. Easthampton’s DPW currently has 24 plows, and 1,000 tons of salt.

They’re considering ordering more salt after Tuesday’s storm, in case we get one more storm this season.

Pipzcynski is reminding residents not to push any snow onto the roads when they plow their driveways. “It just creates more work for us. We’ve got to come back and re-clean the roads then. This is something that everyone is going to have to fight out the best we can, and try to keep the snow to yourself.”

Residents are also not allowed to shovel their snow onto the sidewalks, or on someone else’s property. Because of the high winds we could get Tuesday, Eashampton DPW crews also have their chainsaws ready to cut away any trees that fall down.