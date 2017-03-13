DPW crews preparing for Tuesday snowstorm

Travel expected to be difficult due to high rate of snowfall

Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local departments of public works are getting ready for a major snowstorm headed for western Massachusetts on Tuesday. Travel is expected to be difficult, with snow falling at rates of 1” to 4” per hour at times during the day.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has scheduled a news conference for 4:00 P.M. to provide an update on the city’s preparations for Tuesday’s storm.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei visited Springfield DPW headquarters to find out how they prioritize plowing during a heavy snowstorm. See what she found out tonight on 22News at 5:00.

