HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly pedestrian accident in Holyoke has closed a ramp on I-91 North Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Michael Golenski told 22News the accident happened on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke.

He said the Exit 15 northbound ramp near the Holyoke Mall will likely be closed for the next couple of hours.