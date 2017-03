CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Theatre Guild of Hampden has an exciting event coming up, the Dancing With the Hampden Stars! Magdalena Watracz and Allison Arpino visited the show to talk about the event!

Dancing with the Hampden Stars

Friday March 31, 2017

Hampden Senior Center

6:30pm – Lite Fare

7:30pm – Dance competition begins!

Donation – $20.00 (12 and under, $10.00)

Tickets available at the door!

Call 413-566-8354 or visit them online, here.