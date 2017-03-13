Chicopee Waste Treatment proposal meeting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is looking to pump all of its waste water to Springfield’s Bondi Island Treatment Facility.

The move would scale down the Chicopee Treatment Plant to treat only combined sewer overflows.

Springfield is now designing a new waste water pipe and pumping facility across the Connecticut River.

City Councilors hope that utilizing Springfield’s Waste Treatment Facility will be most cost effective for the city.

“And if everything adds up to the act that it may be cheaper to go to Springfield then I think the council would probably support it,” said City Councilor at Large James Tillotson.

This would also allow Chicopee to avoid tens of millions of dollars of treatment plan upgrades that are needed at the 46-year-old facility there.