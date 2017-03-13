Chicopee PD: Woman arrested for OUI was driving with shredded tire, assaulted officer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a woman for OUI who they say was driving with a shredded tire through Chicopee Center early Saturday morning.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, 22-year-old Jessica Vermette was seen swerving back and forth on Center Street after 3:00 a.m. before an officer noticed her front left tire was completely shredded, and pulled her over. Wilk said the officer also noticed during the traffic stop that the car had front end damage.

Wilk said Vermette was laughing when the officer asked for her licence and registration, and instead handed him an employee ID. Wilk said Vermette got out of the car after the officer asked her to, but refused to put her cell phone down. Wilk said the officer determined Vermette was drunk and began to place her under arrest.

Wilk said Vermette began screaming and threw herself down on the ground as the officer tried to place handcuffs on her. Vermette allegedly kicked the officer in the chest with her high heel shoes.

She was transported to the police department’s headquarters and was later released on $290 bail. Vermette is facing the following charges:

OUI Liquor

Marked lanes violation

Failure to wear a seat belt

License not in possession

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest