Bicyclist hit on North End Bridge in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian suffered broken bones after being hit by a pickup truck on the North End Bridge in Springfield Monday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News an older pickup truck hit a bicyclist at 8:16 p.m. Monday at 126 West Street, which is the North End Bridge.

“The victim suffered broken legs,” Lt. Rolland told 22News.

Lt. Rolland said the driver of the pickup truck was the person who reported the accident, and he stayed with the victim and waited for police and first responders to arrive.

There were no road closures associated with the accident.

