Anonymous donation to help Franklin Recovery Center

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of dollars have been donated to the Franklin Recovery Center in Greenfield. The $5,000 donation is coming from an anonymous donor, and will be used to help fund treatments for trauma.

The center, which is located on Federal Street, provides treatment and detox for people 18 and older who are struggling with drug addiction. Behavioral Health Network’s facility opened in July of 2016, and has 32 beds. They work with both men and women in their first five to seven days of recovery.

The donation was made in honor of the Franklin Recovery Center’s Medical Director, Dr. Ruth Potee.

“I have no idea who gave it or what group of people gave it, but it was really a tremendous honor for me personally, but also for the patients we take care of at the Franklin Recovery Center; people struggling with all types of addiction,” Potee said.

She told 22News that the money will help fund trauma treatments, such as acupuncture, yoga, meditation, and also a new raised garden bed.

Potee said that the Franklin Recovery Center is considered one of the leaders in the state, when it comes to using the most evidence-based treatment.