3 juveniles arrested, charged with arson in Springfield Sunday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to an apartment building on Union Street three times Sunday for fires that had been lit in different hallways of the building.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News three juveniles were arrested by Springfield police Sunday night and are being charged with arson. Springfield police, however, have not said if these arrests are related to the Union Street fires.

Firefighters were first called to 282 Union Street just after midnight Sunday for a fire on the first floor hallway. They were able to put out the flames quickly, but two hours later, firefighters were called back to the same building, this time for a fire in the second floor hallway. Leger said it was determined someone intentionally set a pile of trash on fire.

Firefighters were called back to the same area just after 11:00 Sunday morning, this time to 292 Union Street, which is attached to 282 Union Street. Leger said the fire there was in the fourth floor hallway.

Leger told 22News the three fires are all related.

Springfield police said the three juveniles arrested Sunday night were seen trying to light a building on fire on Hancock Street. Police still have not said whether their arrests are related to the Union Street fires.

