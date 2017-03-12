Woman says UMass basketball staff members intimidated her

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A woman is alleging in a lawsuit that University of Massachusetts basketball staff members intimidated her in an effort to keep her quiet about potentially damaging information about the team and staff.

Ayanna Hickman says Assistant Coach Lou Roe and two other staffers imprisoned her by preventing her from leaving a room where they spoke to her in 2013. She previously dated Roe.

The suit says Roe had told Hickman about the use of banned substances by team members, domestic violence by staff members and quashing of potential criminal complaints against unidentified team members.

The university confirmed to The Republican it’s aware of the allegations but declined to comment further.

Hickman’s attorney, Harry Miles, declined to comment Sunday.

Recently fired Coach Derek Kellogg also is named as a defendant.

___

