SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two homes in Springfield caught fire early Sunday morning.

Everyone escaped the two homes on Hancock Street safely after the fire started around 5 a.m. The fire started at 185 Hancock Street, but after firefighters arrived, the fire spread to the home next door at 192 Hancock Street.

It is not yet known if residents will be able to return to their homes anytime soon. The Red Cross is being called in to assist the families who may not have a place to live.